How Twins standout Royce Lewis developed a one-of-a-kind swing

By Bobby Nightengale

Star Tribune

August 7, 2024 at 4:03AM
The Twins' Royce Lewis hits an RBI double against the New York Mets on July 31. He hit a two-run homer against the Cubs on Tuesday night. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

CHICAGO – Royce Lewis has a knack for doing things that teammates and coaches have rarely seen before, and that includes a subtlety with his swing.

When most players load up for their swing, they’ll do a leg kick with their front leg to generate power. Some players might do a small toe tap, and there are a few who might not stride at all. Lewis is unique with his setup because he’ll start in an upright stance, stride forward when the pitcher begins his windup, and then stride forward a second time when he unleashes a swing.

New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez, a five-time All-Star, called it “very unique.” Mark DeRosa, who played in the big leagues for 16 seasons, said in an MLB Network segment, “I have not seen a guy in the game do that.”

Lewis implemented the unique setup after he underwent two surgeries for a torn ligament in his knee.

“I used to have a high leg kick,” Lewis said. “After the surgeries, the high leg kick was hard to repeat over and over again. Not that it felt uncomfortable, but I wasn’t as strong coming right off the ACL injury.”

Lewis hit a two-run homer off Cubs starter Shota Imanaga in the fourth inning Tuesday night.

Searching for a new setup in the batting cages, Lewis initially tried a traditional toe tap with his foot moving backward before taking a step forward.

“When I went back, all my weight felt like it really wanted to drive forward, so I was out front,” Lewis said. “It was just a simple change of I feel more balanced if I try this. It might look weird, but why does that matter how it looks? People made fun of Hunter Pence how he went about things, but he was an All-Star. They just look at the numbers at the end of the day, and you’re like, ‘This guy is nasty.’”

Most players, DeRosa said, would probably have trouble keeping their back leg from moving forward if they tried Lewis’ approach. Lewis somehow stays balanced.

“You look at [Byron] Buxton, he barely moves his feet,” Lewis said. “Our hands are so good with our eyes. Just be athletic, really. That was the best form for me on how to do it.”

Buxton sits

Buxton was out of the lineup for the second consecutive night Tuesday after crashing into the center-field wall when he made a catch Sunday.

“I thought Buck would probably be ready to go,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “His lower back has been a little tight.”

Baldelli didn’t rule out Buxton starting Wednesday, but he says he has “no doubt” he will be on the field for one of the Twins’ doubleheader games Friday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Thielbar finds success

Caleb Thielbar hasn’t pitched in many high-leverage situations over the last month, but the Twins used the lefty reliever in a two-run game against the middle of the Chicago Cubs’ lineup Monday.

The result: He struck out the side.

“I feel like in a lot of ways Caleb has been preparing for this outing all year,” Baldelli said. “This is what he’s been working toward, being able to get out there in this spot.”

Thielbar, a 37-year-old Randolph native, said he made a small mechanical adjustment with his stride. Entering Tuesday, he had struck out seven of his past 15 batters.

“It allows everything to flow much better,” Thielbar said. “The ball comes out nicer, and the ball moves like it used to. That’s been my biggest problem all year. It’s just more free and easy. I’m hoping it continues that way.”

Etc.

* The Twins had six rookies — Brooks Lee, David Festa, Simeon Woods Richardson, Austin Martin, Matt Wallner and team interpreter Mauricio Ortiz — make a coffee run in full uniform at a nearby Starbucks to pick up orders for the entire team. “Just Venmo me,” Festa told one coach after he returned. Ortiz wore Bailey Ober’s uniform.

* Kyle Farmer (right shoulder strain) struck out twice in four at-bats as he started a rehab assignment with the Class AAA St. Paul Saints in a 7-4 home loss to Columbus on Tuesday. Edouard Julien hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning.

* The Twins signed reliever Giovanny Gallegos to a minor league contract and assigned him to Class AAA. Gallegos was released by the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday after he had a 6.53 ERA in 21 appearances.

