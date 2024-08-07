How Twins standout Royce Lewis developed a one-of-a-kind swing

CHICAGO – Royce Lewis has a knack for doing things that teammates and coaches have rarely seen before, and that includes a subtlety with his swing.
When most players load up for their swing, they’ll do a leg kick with their front leg to generate power. Some players might do a small toe tap, and there are a few who might not stride at all. Lewis is unique with his setup because he’ll start in an upright stance, stride forward when the pitcher begins his windup, and then stride forward a second time when he unleashes a swing.
New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez, a five-time All-Star, called it “very unique.” Mark DeRosa, who played in the big leagues for 16 seasons, said in an MLB Network segment, “I have not seen a guy in the game do that.”
Lewis implemented the unique setup after he underwent two surgeries for a torn ligament in his knee.
“I used to have a high leg kick,” Lewis said. “After the surgeries, the high leg kick was hard to repeat over and over again. Not that it felt uncomfortable, but I wasn’t as strong coming right off the ACL injury.”
Lewis hit a two-run homer off Cubs starter Shota Imanaga in the fourth inning Tuesday night.