Tired of surging gun violence across St. Paul, community leaders and police are asking residents to help create a safer city.
St. Paul community leaders, police call on residents to help curb gun violence
Officials from the St. Paul NAACP, the African American Leadership Council and other community groups recently met with police to discuss ways to address crime.
The call for community support came Thursday night when officials from the St. Paul NAACP, St. Paul Police Department, Black Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and the African American Leadership Council gathered at Arlington Hills Lutheran Church to talk about ways to decrease gun violence in the city.
St. Paul has recorded 30 homicides so far this year according to a Star Tribune database, two fewer than last year. But four of this year’s homicides happened in the same week, frustrating law enforcement and alarming residents.
St. Paul NAACP President Richard Pittman Sr. said that solutions to gun violence are “right here, in the room.” But without the community’s help, Pittman said their efforts could fall short.
“Over the last several weeks and months, we have experienced an uptick in violent crimes in our communities. [That’s] turned on a light bulb that it’s time [to] not have the police feeling like all the pressure is on them,” Pittman said. “Nobody wants to the responsibility of having to shoot someone down in the street. Nobody wants the responsibility of hurting somebody’s family. We all want the best outcome.”
Attendee Carrie Johnson worried generational trauma is derailing youth’s behavior, adding that she’s seen boys in middle school punch girls in the face. Migdalia Baez said mothers living along Rice Street feel they have nowhere to turn for help in redirecting their children. Some worry that their child would be incarcerated if they ask for help.
Larry McPherson, a violence interrupter for 21 Days of Peace St. Paul, said some issues stem from youth with no guidance. McPherson and others patrol hot spots for crime across the city, including near the Midway neighborhood’s Kimball Court apartments where fentanyl drove a spike in robberies and drug violations.
“We’ve got a lot of mental health [struggles]. We’ve got a lot of doggone drug addiction that’s going on in our neighborhoods. We all got the best interests at hand for all people in our community, but we’re just not working fast enough,” McPherson said. “Until we get feet on the ground, people coming out of their own community and standing up for this real cause to take back the community, we’re going to have the same outcome.”
Those in attendance pitched different solutions to violence, suggesting church’s financially support needy families and more funding for organizations like 21 Days of Peace. Many suggested that promoting healthy families would prevent people from turning to crime later.
St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said 122 people were shot last year, but the city is on pace to report 104 gunfire injuries this year. Henry said more work must be done to prevent shootings and returning to a “church frame of mind” where residents help to monitor each others’ families could help.
“The officers right now, we are so taxed that we are not getting the chance to drive up and down the streets to wave at people like we used to be able to do,” Henry said. The St. Paul City Council recently approved its 2025 budget, which includes a $1.2 million cut to officers’ overtime budget. “So we need your help. We’ve got to start creating situations and circumstances where we’re all talking.”
