Justin Jefferson: Chasing ex-LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase for NFL receiving lead is ‘something special’
Jefferson, who would like his second NFL receiving crown, said Friday he enjoys battling Chase, who has built a 149-yard lead on his former teammate.
If Jefferson wants another — and he does — then he’s got some catching up to do against former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who holds a 149-yard lead with four games left in the regular season. Jefferson’s 1,170 yards ranks second behind only Chase’s 1,319 yards.
And it’s really a two-horse race. The next closest receiver, the Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb, trails Jefferson by nearly 200 yards and lacks a starting-caliber quarterback.
“Every person wants to be the number one guy,” Jefferson said Friday. “For it to be Ja’Marr is always something special. … It’s crazy to see the amount of talent we had on that [2019 LSU] squad. But, you know, there’s four games left. There’s time for me to still get in that lead. Touchdowns, it’s going to be hard to catch him.”
Jefferson said you can’t stake a claim as the best without the stats to back it up. Coach Kevin O’Connell’s game plan sounds geared toward reversing the way the Chicago Bears erased Jefferson during the first meeting between these teams, an overtime Vikings win at Soldier Field on Nov. 24.
The Bears held Jefferson to a season-low two catches for 27 yards while receiver Jordan Addison, tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones each surpassed the century mark in their respective categories. Chicago threw Minnesota a curveball, putting top corner Jaylon Johnson on Jefferson after he hadn’t shadowed receivers much all season.
This time around, Jefferson said, the Vikings have a few tricks planned.
“I’m excited for it,” he said. “Just being at home and being in the dome and not having to worry about the cold temperatures and all that, it’s just going to be a different vibe.”
Last time, Jefferson created more yardage via defensive pass interferences (two for 45 yards) than he did through physical coverage by Johnson and his supporters.
Do the Vikings expect the Bears to replicate their plan against Jefferson? Even though the Vikings gained 452 yards, scored 30 points, and won?
“It all depends on, what do they rather?” Jefferson said. “Do they rather me go off? Or do they rather Jordan Addison, T.J., [Jones] to go off? That’s something they have to choose. I’m pretty sure they’re going to pick the second option than the first. That’s what most people do.”
Gilmore remains sidelined
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore appears likely to miss at least another week due to the Dec. 1 left hamstring strain suffered against the Cardinals. Gilmore was again the only Vikings player held out of Friday’s practice. Everyone else on the active roster practiced fully, including running back Aaron Jones (back), and edge rushers Pat Jones II (knee) and Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh).
Jones, the edge defender with a career-high seven sacks this season, looks on track to return after missing last week’s win against the Falcons.
The Bears again practiced without running backs D’Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (concussion).
Van Ginkels to grow T-shirt sales
Van Ginkel said he and his wife, Sam, will continue to make their T-shirts for flood relief available online after they “sold out pretty fast” at the team store during last week’s home game against Atlanta. Proceeds are going toward flood relief efforts in his hometown of Rock Valley, Iowa, where his family’s home was among those damaged during extreme storms in June.
“We’ve been working with a designer down in Florida to create our own shirts and have those go towards the relief efforts as well,” Van Ginkel said. “We’re just trying to grow it and help the victims out in anyway possible.”
Rookie OL shifts inside
Rookie offensive lineman Walter Rouse, a sixth-round pick, started 52 games at left tackle over five seasons for Oklahoma and Stanford. But he’s been getting reps at guard and tackle during practices this season. Before the NFL draft, Rouse said he wanted to stick at tackle in the pros. But the Vikings have a long-term need at guard, where Dalton Risner is on an expiring contract playing for Ed Ingram, who was benched.
Rouse said he’s been watching film of guards around the league while learning the position.
“Really any opportunity I can get on the field,” Rouse said. “I’m going to pursue that with everything. If that’s at guard, then I’m going to work to be the best guard I can be.”
