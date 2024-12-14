Marin Johnson scored the tiebreaking goal in the 71st minute, Clare Longueville made 10 saves and Minnesota State Mankato advanced to the championship game of the NCAA Division II women’s soccer tournament with a 2-1 victory over Columbus State in the semifinals Friday in Matthews, N.C.
Minnesota State Mankato women’s soccer team reaches NCAA Division II championship game
MSU Mankato defeated Columbus State in the semifinals and will be the first NSIC team to play for the title.
The Mavericks (18-1-7) will play Cal Poly Pomona on Sunday for the championship. Cal Poly Pomona (21-1-2) defeated Franklin Pierce 4-0 in the semifinals Friday.
The loss was the first of the season for Columbus State (22-1-2).
The Mavericks, the first team from the NSIC to reach the semifinals of the tournament, took an early 1-0 lead when Addison Clarey, a junior from Rochester, scored in the 11th minute. It was her team-high 10th goal of the season.
The score remained 1-0 until midway through the second half, when the Cougars tied the score in the 68th minute on a goal by Elle Henschel.
Three minutes later the Mavericks reclaimed the lead on a goal off a rebound by Johnson, a freshman from Delano.
“We wanted to start fast coming out of the gates,” Mavericks coach Brian Bahl told reporters at the tournament. “We created some quality chances early on. We weren’t fazed when they tied it up, they were focused and determined to get that goal back and put us ahead. Columbus State threw a lot at us, and it was a tremendous effort by our ladies.”
Longueville, a senior from Eagan, stopped a penalty kick by Vanessa Aviles with the Mavericks leading 1-0 in the 55th minute.
Going into the game, Longueville was second in Division II in goals-against average (0.203), first in save percentage (.946) and fourth in shutouts (13).
The Mavericks have the top defense in Division II, giving up only seven goals in 26 games. They have outscored opponents 51-7.
Minnesota State Mankato is making its 12th consecutive appearance in the Division II playoffs.
