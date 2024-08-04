Royce Lewis’ home run helps Twins win 13-7 over White Sox, who lose 20th in a row

The plot of Sunday’s finale at Target Field was revealed early, with eight Twins runs in the first two innings giving away the ending, though the White Sox gamely kept chipping away at Twins pitching. The result, though, seemed almost scripted: A 13-7 Twins victory, a sweep of the three-game weekend series, a 12-1 finish to the season series — and the White Sox’s 20th consecutive loss, one away from the 1988 Baltimore Orioles’ American League record.