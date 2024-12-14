Wolves land a comfortable victory over Lakers in game marked by discomfort

The other positive for the Wolves was that the defense they found before their break returned, though the Lakers helped them out with some bad offense. The Lakers had 22 turnovers and shot 38%. Anthony Davis had 23 points for the Lakers while former Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell had five points on 2-for-10 shooting. Anthony Edwards had 23 for the Wolves and was able to battle through an injured left ankle in the fourth quarter. The Wolves shot just 40%