Minnesota United picked FC Cincinnati center back Kipp Keller in the first stage of the MLS Re-Entry Draft, the team announced Friday.
Minnesota United selects Kipp Keller in MLS Re-Entry Draft
The center back was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 13, 2024 at 10:29PM
Keller, 24, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of St. Louis University.
Over the past three years, he had 29 appearances, playing for Cincinnati and Austin FC.
He adds depth to a defensive unit that includes Michael Boxall, Jefferson Diaz and Carlos Harvey.
In the Re-Entry Draft, MLS teams select players who are out of contract or have had their options declined.
