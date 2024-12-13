Loons

Minnesota United selects Kipp Keller in MLS Re-Entry Draft

The center back was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 13, 2024 at 10:29PM
FC Cincinnati defender Kipp Keller looks to pass during an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean)

Minnesota United picked FC Cincinnati center back Kipp Keller in the first stage of the MLS Re-Entry Draft, the team announced Friday.

Keller, 24, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of St. Louis University.

Over the past three years, he had 29 appearances, playing for Cincinnati and Austin FC.

He adds depth to a defensive unit that includes Michael Boxall, Jefferson Diaz and Carlos Harvey.

In the Re-Entry Draft, MLS teams select players who are out of contract or have had their options declined.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Loons

See More

Loons

Minnesota United selects Kipp Keller in MLS Re-Entry Draft

card image

The center back was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Loons

How can the Loons compete with the best in the West? Continuity, for starters.

card image

Sports

LA Galaxy strike early, hold off New York Red Bulls 2-1 to win their record 6th MLS Cup championship

card image