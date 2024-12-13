A plunge through thin ice, a panic and a struggle for safety

Several Minnesotans have been killed and rescued in thin ice incidents in the last several weeks. The body of a Minnesota teen was recovered Tuesday from a lake near Longville after he and a friend broke through ice on an ATV. Earlier this month, a former Duluth pastor disappeared and was found dead after a skating trip on Lake Superior. Two boys were rescued after getting stranded on a reservoir’s thin ice near Rochester, and three people plunged through ice in separate incidents in Woodbury.