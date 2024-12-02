Search on for Duluth man who left home to go ice skating on bay

Duluth

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2024 at 5:25PM
Gregory Garmer (Douglas County (Wis.) Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement said Monday it is searching for a man who left his home in Duluth on Sunday to go ice skating on a bay across the border in Superior, Wis.

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Woodstock Bay, where Gregory Richard Garmer intended to skate on the frozen surface, said Sheriff Matt Izzard.

The sheriff said in a statement that Garmer left his home about 1 p.m. Sunday and “did not return as scheduled.”

A law enforcement search was started and continues Monday.

Izzard is asking is asking the public to review whatever images may have been captured on cameras of the St. Louis River and surrounding bays in the hope of spotting Garmer.

The sheriff said Garmer was last believed to be wearing a red hooded jacket, black pants, hat, gloves and scarf. Anyone with information about Garmer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-394-4432.

