Searchers recover body of teen who was one of two on ATV that broke through ice on Minnesota lake

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, 911 callers reported to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office that an ATV breached the ice on Blackwater Lake, located about 9 miles south of Longville.
Emergency medical responders and sheriff’s deputies found one of the riders, a 20-year-old man, and got him to shore, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was treated at the scene for exposure and hypothermia before being taken by air ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Officials have yet to give an update on his condition.
Search efforts continued that night for the other rider, an 18-year-old man, and resumed Tuesday until shortly before 1 p.m., when his body was found and removed from the water, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The 18-year-old’s aunt identified him as Blake Herman, of Brainerd.
“Blake was a bright young man with a kind heart and an infectious smile,” Teresa Herman said in an online fundraising effort on behalf of the family.
Officials have yet to release the identity of the other ATV rider.
