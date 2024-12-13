The Wild posted the Stinker of the Year. Is this a turning point?

Dermott, 27, appeared in 10 games with the Oilers but had been a healthy scratch lately and last played Nov. 19. The 6-foot, 200-pound left-shot defenseman also had stints with Arizona, Vancouver and Toronto during his 339-game, eight-season NHL career after being a second-round draft pick by the Maple Leafs in 2015. Team brass was working on a work visa for Dermott and to get him back to St. Paul after he left with the Oilers, and Guerin thought Dermott would be in the lineup on Saturday afternoon vs. Philadelphia.