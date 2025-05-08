Motorcyclist dies in collision at heavily traveled intersection near downtown Minneapolis

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision this week at a heavily traveled intersection north of downtown Minneapolis, officials said Thursday.
The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at W. Broadway and Washington Avenue N., the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Willen Tyler McIntyre, 39, of Brooklyn Center was taken by emergency medical responders to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and died there that same night, the Examiner’s Office said.
Police have yet to release any information about the crash, including what type of vehicle the motorcyclist collided with or whether anyone else was injured.
The intersection often has a substantial amount of traffic throughout the day and evening, in part because of the exit and entrance ramps near Interstate 94.