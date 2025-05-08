Podcast: Twins on a roll; La Velle E. Neal III tells Wolves not to panic

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who have put together a 10-5 stretch after their awful 7-15 start. We’ve been focused on a lot of other things, but maybe the baseball team is starting to find its identity.
6:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for the Daily Delivery debate on three subjects: Panic time for the Wolves; offseason priorities for the Wild; and Lionel Messi’s star power.
25:00: The best and worst ways tonight’s Wolves game could go were on display Wednesday, and the Frost dropped their playoff opener.
