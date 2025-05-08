Sports

Podcast: Twins on a roll; La Velle E. Neal III tells Wolves not to panic

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who have put together a 10-5 stretch after their awful 7-15 start. 6:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for the Daily Delivery debate.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 8, 2025 at 2:08PM
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5). (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

6:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for the Daily Delivery debate on three subjects: Panic time for the Wolves; offseason priorities for the Wild; and Lionel Messi’s star power.

25:00: The best and worst ways tonight’s Wolves game could go were on display Wednesday, and the Frost dropped their playoff opener.

The podcast archive is here.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

