Republican Kendall Qualls jumps into Minnesota governor's race

An Army veteran and former health care executive, Qualls unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020 and for governor in 2022.

By Nathaniel Minor

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 8, 2025 at 4:02PM
Kendall Qualls had lunch with supporters at Peg's Countryside Cafe in Hamel, Minnesota. Qualls is running for Congress in CD3 against Democrat Dean Phillips.
Kendall Qualls during his 2020 Congressional campaign. (Kevin Martin — Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Republican Kendall Qualls filed paperwork Thursday that will allow him to raise money for a 2026 Minnesota gubernatorial campaign.

Qualls, a GOP activist, Army veteran and former health care executive, unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020 and for governor in 2022. He did not immediately reply to a Minnesota Star Tribune interview request.

It’s not yet clear whether Democratic Gov. Tim Walz will run for a third term in 2026. Qualls is the first prominent Republican to enter the race, though Walz’s 2022 opponent, Scott Jensen, recently told the Star Tribune he is “strongly considering” another run.

Other possible GOP challengers include former attorney general candidate Jim Schultz and attorney Chris Madel.

Qualls, who would be Minnesota’s first Black governor if elected, is also the founder of a nonprofit organization called TakeCharge that promotes two-parent families and opposes critical race theory.

“A lot of Minnesotans and a lot of Americans are getting fatigued by the wokeness, the left, the bullying and the accusations of racism,” Qualls told the Star Tribune in 2022. “Let’s make a distinction: We have racist people in this country who do bad stuff, I fully acknowledge that … but the country is not systemically racist.”

Qualls’ candidacy was first reported by KSTP.

about the writer

Nathaniel Minor

Reporter

Nathaniel Minor is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

