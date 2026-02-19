Gov. Tim Walz faces tough political reality as he seeks to assert himself in final year in office

Gov. Tim Walz is embracing his lame-duck status heading into his last session at the Minnesota Capitol: issuing executive orders, speaking frankly about his adversaries and vowing to fight hard for his policy agenda.
Walz said he is prepared to take “some difficult positions” as he seeks new gun restrictions, anti-fraud measures and relief for businesses after Operation Metro Surge. While he said he hopes to work across party lines, he said he’s ready to turn up the pressure on Republicans if needed.
“I’m pretty freed up to do what needs to be done here without concern about November,” Walz told reporters on Tuesday, Feb. 17. “And I think that’s a powerful tool.”
But the DFL governor’s final-year ambitions face tough odds in the most closely divided Legislature in state history. Republicans in the tied Minnesota House are already signaling opposition to new gun restrictions and skepticism about giving money to businesses hurt by the federal immigration crackdown.
Walz’s tepid relationship with Republican legislators could also complicate his attempts to win support for his agenda. GOP lawmakers have said Walz has rarely engaged with them over the years, and that hasn’t changed since he announced he won’t run again.
“I have not heard or talked to the governor since Sept. 30,” House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said on Monday, Feb. 16.
The 2026 session will be Walz’s final chance to firm up his legacy after eight years of largely responding to crises in the state. In his two terms as governor, Walz has taken a more hands-off approach to the Legislature than some of his predecessors. But he’s indicated he will be more assertive after dropping his bid for re-election last month.
Walz flexed his executive authority twice over the past month, signing orders to implement weapons screening at the Capitol and modify the state’s environmental permitting process.