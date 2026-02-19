DNR accuses man of illegally catching four sturgeon, Minnesota’s largest fish, in a most unusual way

A northern Minnesota man has been charged with catching four lake sturgeon, the state’s largest fish, out of season and in a most unusual way.
With his bare hands and a rope.
Moses Vilory Simutkin, 28, of Littlefork was charged in Koochiching County District Court on Feb. 17 with eight gross misdemeanor counts and another four misdemeanor counts alleging violations of state fish and game regulations in connection with taking the the prehistoric bottom-feeding fish from the Littlefork River on May 17, 2025, outside of the fishing season.
Also charged on the same day with the same counts was his brother, 19-year-old Stephen Olegovich Simutkin, who the state Department of Natural Resources allege helped with the haul, according to a court filing by the agency.
The Simutkins were charged by summons and awaits scheduling of his first court date. Court records do not list an attorney for either brother. The Minnesota Star Tribune reached out to both brothers for their side of the fish story.
“It’s not easy to catch them,” Moses Simutkin said in an interview one day after charges were filed. “I do work out, I guess.”
Moses Simutkin said how long its takes to pull off the barehanded landing of a sturgeon can vary, explaining, “it depends on how thick they are.”
He said he doesn’t eat sturgeon because it has a texture that reminds him of a pork chop, but he intended to turn them over to others for food. Instead, he said, the DNR confiscated the fish.