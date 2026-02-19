Tough travel as snow continues to fall in Twin Cities, Duluth areas

Snow continued to fall Thursday morning across the Arrowhead, where Hwy. 61 has reopened after being closed on Wednesday morning. Residents are digging out from more than 18 inches of snow just north of Two Harbors. Other hefty amounts include 12.6 inches in Scanlon, 11 inches in French River and 7.6 inches in Duluth, according to early reports. One report showed 34 inches in Hovland on the North Shore northeast of Grand Marais, the Weather Service said.