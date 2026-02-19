Advertisement
Advertisement

News & Politics

Tough travel as snow continues to fall in Twin Cities, Duluth areas

Roads are covered with snow and ice, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2026 at 1:07PM
A motorist struck a guardrail on I-35W at 8th Street NE. in Minneapolis. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)
Advertisement

Twin Cities commuters can plan on a slow and perhaps treacherous drive to work on Thursday, Feb.19, as roads remain partly or fully covered with snow and ice as a the largest snowstorm of the season lingers into its second day.

Light snow continued to fall across the seven-county metro area at 6 a.m. and along a line from Morris to Alexandria and St. Cloud. In Duluth and along the North Shore, another 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall today, according to the National Weather Service.

“The commute this morning won`t be as ugly as what we saw Wednesday evening, but it will still be slow,” the Weather Service said. “Roads will remain snow-covered through the morning commute.”

The evening commute on Wednesday was a white-knuckle drive for many drivers.

“I have lived in Minneapolis for 12 years and the drive home today was the worst road conditions I’ve ever been in,” Dan Green posted on X. “Roads were completely frozen over and cars were sliding down every hill causing multiple crashes.”

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. from west central Minnesota through the metro area and into western Wisconsin. An advisory will remain in effect until noon Thursday along the North Shore, the Weather Service said.

Power has largely been restored to thousands of customers who lost electricity on Wednesday in the Arrowhead region, according to poweroutage.us. Some schools on Thursday are opting to open late as crews work to clear roads. Among districts opening two hours late are Hutchinson, Dassel-Cokato, Jordan, New Ulm, Red Rock Central and Watertown-Mayer.

Snow continued to fall Thursday morning across the Arrowhead, where Hwy. 61 has reopened after being closed on Wednesday morning. Residents are digging out from more than 18 inches of snow just north of Two Harbors. Other hefty amounts include 12.6 inches in Scanlon, 11 inches in French River and 7.6 inches in Duluth, according to early reports. One report showed 34 inches in Hovland on the North Shore northeast of Grand Marais, the Weather Service said.

Advertisement

In the metro area, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport led the way with 7.6 inches with. Edina right behind at 7.5 inches. Other readings include 7 inches in Savage, Bloomington at 6.6 inches, 6 inches in Shakopee, 5.9 inches in Chaska, and 4.5 in St. Louis Park, according to the Weather Service.

Plows were out in force across the metro Thursday morning with the unenviable task of trying to clear the water-laden mixture off the roads. Temperatures just below freezing have allowed snow to stick to the pavement, creating slick conditions.

At 7 a.m., MnDOT reported a handful of crashes and spin-outs. That included a pair on I-694 between Hwy. 252 and Central Avenue/Hwy. 65 and a car in the ditch on I-494 near 49th Avenue in Plymouth.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 409 crashes statewide from midnight to 8:30 p.m., including 25 injury incidents, 316 vehicles off the road, nine spinouts, and 22 jackknifed semis.

Operations Thursday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were not adversely affected. As of 6 a.m., only 1 departing flight was cancelled and 14 were delayed, according to the flight tracking website flightaware.com.

A more seasonable weekend is in store, with highs dropping into the 20s in southern Minnesota and low 20s in northern Minnesota, but milder air is poised to return next week, the Climate Prediction Center said.

Advertisement
about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Tough travel as snow continues to fall in Twin Cities, Duluth areas

card image
Minnesota Department of Transportation

Roads are covered with snow and ice, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Editor's Pick

A longtime pulltabs holdout, Edina may finally legalize the popular Minnesota bar game

card image

News & Politics

How Isle, population 800, became the only Minnesota city to sign an agreement to help ICE

card image
Advertisement