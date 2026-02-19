How Isle, population 800, became the only Minnesota city to sign an agreement to help ICE

ISLE, Minn. – Tucked away on the southeastern shores of Mille Lacs Lake is the city of Isle, a small community that swells in the summer as tourists visit to fish, camp and snap a picture under a giant walleye statute.
It’s hardly a hotspot for immigrants.
Yet, amid controversy over Minnesota governments’ reluctance to help federal immigration enforcement efforts, it’s the first and only city in the state to sign an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The agreement allows city police officers to perform some functions of federal immigration officers such as checking citizenship status during day-to-day work and executing search warrants for immigration violations.
“We are grateful to be included in the mission of ICE,” Isle Mayor Ernie Frie said, “and will do everything we can to assist them or any other law enforcement agency.”
With its overwhelmingly white population and just three full-time police officers, Isle seems like an unlikely candidate for such an agreement: Less than 1% of Isle’s 800-some residents were born in another country.
“It sounds great, but there’s really no point,” said Ryan Schik, an Isle resident who works at Boone’s Fine Guns, referring to the city’s demographics.
But Isle stands to gain something from the deal: The Department of Homeland Security will pay for officers’ online training. And once certified, the city could get $100,000 for a new police car and $7,500 for equipment for each trained officer, which is not insignificant for a city with an annual public safety budget of $830,000.
While many residents said they hadn’t heard that the city signed the agreement, several said they expected widespread support for it.