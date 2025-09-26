More Minnesota counties are partnering with ICE

Nearly three-fourths of the inmates there are being held for the U.S. Marshal, with the remaining inmates coming from the county jail, ICE and overflow from other counties. Reimbursements for housing federal detainees brought in $18 million last year in Sherburne County. This supplements the county jail’s budget by about $2 million per year in personnel costs, which reduces the overall bill for taxpayers, Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott said in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune.