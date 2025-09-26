More Minnesota counties are partnering with ICE

President Donald Trump’s push for mass deportations could mean more money for Minnesota counties that partner with federal immigration officials.
Sherburne, Kandiyohi and Freeborn counties all have long-standing contracts to hold detainees for federal agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Those agreements provide millions of dollars annually to help cover the costs of jail operations and renovations.
Since Trump took office again, seven rural Minnesota counties, including two with jail contracts, have signed agreements to partner with ICE. The deals include incentives like salary reimbursements and bonuses for departments that help arrest immigrants and “defend the homeland.”
The enormous budget reconciliation bill approved by Congress includes $170 billion for deportation efforts. There’s $14 billion set aside to reimburse local governments, which could begin training and start getting funding as soon as October.
Yet helping ICE has been far from a windfall for local governments, with reimbursements varying under Trump and former President Joe Biden. Over the last seven years, ICE revenue covered anywhere from 78% to less than 1% of jail operations, depending on the county.
“I don’t believe they are in it for the money,” Dave Zimmer, a retired Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy, now at the Center of the American Experiment, said of sheriffs who work with ICE. “I think it is more of a philosophical decision. They’re behind the efforts to shore up our failing immigration system.”
Opponents of Trump’s deportation push say residents should be troubled by ICE offering financial incentives to local law enforcement to help with federal immigration enforcement. They argue it raises legal questions and undermines residents’ trust.
“I think people see this as a very bad idea,” said Julio Zelaya of the Minnesota ACLU. “It attempts to blur the line between what is local and what is federal law enforcement.”