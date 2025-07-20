Minnesota ICE arrests have doubled under Trump

Arrests of unauthorized immigrants living in Minnesota have doubled, and the time it takes to deport someone has been cut in half since President Donald Trump took office.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents made 878 arrests in the state between Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 and June 26, according to federal reports gathered by the Deportation Data Project.
During that same period in 2024, ICE made 441 arrests in Minnesota.
The Deportation Data Project, run by a group of professors and lawyers at the University of California Berkeley, files public information requests with ICE to collect and publish immigration data. It provides an in-depth look at how Trump’s promise of mass deportations is playing out across Minnesota and the nation.
Deportations are happening faster and more often, while many of the immigrants caught up in the sweeps are not the “worst of the worst” that the president promised to focus on. The crackdown has divided the nation, stoked fear in immigrant communities and drawn protests from critics while bringing applause from supporters.
Nationally, 111,590 immigration arrests were made in the first five months of the Trump administration, compared with 109,698 in all of 2024.
Last year, it took 56 days on average for someone to be deported after they were arrested. Under Trump, removals are happening twice as fast — 28 days on average, federal data shows.
ICE has deported more than 128,000 people since the president took office. About 1,800 of those removals were handled by the agency’s St. Paul office, which covers Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.