Attempts by the federal judiciary in Minnesota to force prosecutors to comply with court orders in immigration cases sharply escalated on Wednesday, Feb. 18.
U.S. District Judge Laura Provinzino found Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Isihara in civil contempt of court, ruling the government did not return identification documents for an immigrant previously ordered released in Minnesota with his property.
Provinzino imposed a $500 fine on Isihara for each day the documentation is not returned, starting Friday, Feb. 20.
The judge issued her ruling following a hearing to discuss the U.S. government’s violations tied to her order for the release of immigrant Rigoberto Soto Jimenez.
Isihara is one of two military lawyers assigned to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to work on immigration cases filed in Minnesota.
Minnesota’s federal judges have called for similar hearings in the past month to question the government over failures to comply with court orders in illegal immigration case filings. Minnesota’s chief federal judge previously said he’s identified nearly 100 violations by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) in a scorching order filed in late January.
In response for a request for comment from the Minnesota Star Tribune, U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen called Provinzino’s order a “lawless abuse of judicial power.”
Wrongful detention cases filed by immigrants have swelled to more than 1,000 in Minnesota since the Trump administration deployed federal agents to the state on Dec. 1 as part of Operation Metro Surge. The caseload has stretched the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, which was already grappling with a mass staff exodus over directives by the U.S. Department of Justice.