Advertisement
Advertisement

News & Politics

‘No losers in this situation’: Youth hockey game ends after three days in overtime

Hockey enthusiasts across Minnesota showered both teams with praise after the marathon matchup ended with 15 rounds of overtime.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2026 at 8:18PM
Photo of the 2026 Cottage Grove 12UB1 Hockey team after winning 15 periods of play stretching across three days in St. Paul.
Cottage Grove's 12U B1 hockey team after winning 15 rounds of overtime stretching across three days in South St. Paul. (Cottage Grove Hockey Association)
Advertisement

Two youth hockey teams are resting after a marathon series of overtimes lasted three days.

The girls’ 12-and-under teams for the Cottage Grove Wolfpack and St. Paul Saints began playing Monday, but paused when the game was tied 1-1 after six rounds of overtime. The Wolfpack scored in a shootout Wednesday, beating the Saints 2-1 after 15 rounds of overtime.

Although both teams’ coaching staffs grew up playing and watching hockey, few have seen games last as long as this one.

“You don’t plan for this scenario,” said Brian Deering, head coach for the Cottage Grove 12U B1 team. “It was stressful. The kids were tired. ... I participated as a youth player in some overtimes, but certainly nothing to this extent — nothing where it drags into multiple days.”

The teams began play in South St. Paul’s Doug Woog Arena at around 7:30 p.m. Monday night, but paused the game at 10:35 p.m.

Saints’ assistant coach John Weiberg said the players were “pretty spent” that night, leaning against the arena’s boards for support. The longest hockey game in Weiberg’s memory stretched across five overtime periods in 1996 when Apple Valley High School beat Duluth East.

The Wolfpack and Saints resumed play Tuesday night, but suspended the game again when the score remained tied after four more rounds of overtime.

Officials adjusted the rules of the game Wednesday to ensure there would be a winner, leading to another five rounds of overtime. The Wolfpack’s Ashlyn Anderson sealed the game with a shootout goal in the 15th overtime session that advanced the team to the next round of the District 8 playoffs.

Advertisement

The Wolfpack resume play Thursday night.

Deering said the game galvanized many players, bringing them confidence which parents and coaches called for throughout the season. Weiberg said many of his team’s players were sad to lose, but he hopes that they recognize “there’s no losers in this situation.”

“With the coaching staff it was kind of fun as it kept playing out to see the girls get an experience like that. It’s probably something that will never happen again in their lifetime,” Weiberg said. “Hopefully they can, in a few days, look back and realize what a cool experience it was.”

After the game, Weiberg checked his phone to see more than 100 messages from hockey enthusiasts across Minnesota praising both teams for their effort. No matter who won or lost, Weiberg hopes all players recognize how valuable the experience was.

“It’s a good lesson in perseverance and fighting through fatigue, fighting through all the different emotions they probably had,” Weiberg said. “It obviously wasn’t the result we wanted, but definitely a good message for everybody to push forward and move along. ... If [the players] think they have nothing left to give, they still do because they proved it time and time again over this last week.”

about the writer

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Minneapolis

Minneapolis council backs off on revoking liquor licenses of hotels that housed ICE agents

card image
Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune

A divided council approved the liquor licenses for the Canopy by Hilton and Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel.

News & Politics

‘No losers in this situation’: Youth hockey game ends after three days in overtime

Photo of the 2026 Cottage Grove 12UB1 Hockey team after winning 15 periods of play stretching across three days in St. Paul.

Outdoors

Weather forces sled dog race on Lake Minnetonka to cancel again

James Wheeler of Fairbanks, Alaska, was first to cross the finish line of the Klondike Dog Derby, though not necessarily the winner due to the staggered start.
Advertisement