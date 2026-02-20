Testing backlog is latest bottleneck for Minnesota’s recreational marijuana market

Minnesota quietly marked an important milestone last week on its long and fraught journey toward launching a recreational marijuana market: the first legal sale of cannabis flower grown by a new state-licensed cultivator.
But that Feb. 12 sale was preceded by a seven-week wait while the product was tested for potency and contaminants such as mold, bacteria and pesticides by St. Paul-based Legend Technical Services. The site is one of only two fully operational state-licensed testing facilities.
Two-and-a-half years after Minnesota legalized recreational cannabis, dozens of new marijuana businesses are opening. That means potentially thousands of new smokable, vape-able and edible products will need to be tested for safety by a licensed Minnesota lab before they can be sold to consumers. Cannabis business owners say lengthy testing delays have created a new obstacle to getting marijuana onto store shelves.
(Sign up for Nuggets, our free weekly email newsletter about legal cannabis in Minnesota.)
Roseville’s Frostbite Dispensary was the retailer that made the Feb. 12 sale. Jacob Affeldt, who owns the business with his wife, Abigail, said it’s “a constant battle” to find product that has been tested and is ready for market.
“That’s really a huge bottleneck for people like me,” Affeldt said. “Because if [cultivators] can’t get product through testing, we don’t have anything to sell.”
Last month, a mutual acquaintance introduced Affeldt to Andy Gruber, co-owner of the Greenest Pastures, the new state-licensed cultivator that supplied Frostbite with flower, Affeldt said. Gruber already had two cannabis strains tested, a process that took 49 days, according to the strain’s lab report.
Gruber said in an email that Legend initially told him testing would take four weeks, but the lab “was very responsive on the timeline as we went.”