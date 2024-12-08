Wild’s hot streak hits a snag with 4-1 loss to Los Angeles Kings

While Marcus Johansson was in the penalty box for kneeing, a collision with Vladislav Gavrikov that left Johansson slow to get up, Los Angeles went up 2-0 on a left-side shot from Alex Laferriere at 8:33 that former Wild forward Kevin Fiala factored into for his 10th point in eight games vs. the Wild since they traded him to the Kings for Brock Faber and a first-round draft pick (Liam Ohgren) in 2022.