‘Marshall, please help us’: Residents voice fears at mobile home park closure hearing

MARSHALL, Minn. – Residents of the Broadmoor Valley mobile home park voiced fear, frustration, and pleas for help at a city-convened public hearing on the park’s impending closure.
The hearing, a required step under Minnesota law, saw the Marshall City Council appoint a neutral third party to navigate the complex process of closing the park, which has been embroiled in litigation in recent years.
“Marshall, please help us,” park resident Anais Rodriguez said at the hearing on Wednesday night. “We are part of Marshall, we are residents from Marshall, and I want to stay here to continue growing my kids and see them graduate from here as well.”
Broadmoor Valley, which has about 75 households, will close in March 2026, according to a letter to residents from the park’s owners, Schierholz and Associates. The letter said that the costs of maintaining the park and a lack of public investment in its facilities triggered the decision.
Residents told the council members about their concerns that the impending closure would displace them and that they would not be able to afford similar housing in the area.
“I don’t want to move out because we don’t have nowhere to go and live,” said park resident Camillia Rineer, 35.
Others in the crowd of about 65 people did not live at the park, but read statements that they said came from residents fearful of retribution for speaking out publicly.
Park owner Paul Schierholz, who attended the hearing, shook his head during some of the testimony, which he called a “waste of time.”