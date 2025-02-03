MARSHALL, MINN. – The roads at Broadmoor Valley, the largest mobile home park in Lyon County, were pocked with suspension-jarring potholes, some a few yards wide and filled with water from January’s melted snow.
Jury sides with mobile home park owners on most claims in Attorney General’s lawsuit alleging negligence
AG’s office, some residents disappointed in some rulings during the trial.
Just hours before and a few miles away, Bennett Hartz, assistant attorney general for Minnesota, made an impassioned speech on the conditions at the park during his closing argument in a lawsuit against the owners of Broadmoor Valley.
The civil lawsuit, launched with great fanfare in 2021 by the attorney general’s office, accused controversial Colorado businessman Paul Schierholz and his company Schierholz and Associates of failures such as not taking care of the park, particularly its roads.
“The roads in Broadmoor Valley — they’re not normal,” Hartz said on Thursday.
But in an unusual move, a judge ruled to strike Hartz’s closing speech from the record and asked the jury to rely on their recollection of the eight-day trial.
The jury on Thursday night sided in favor of Schierholz and Associates on almost all claims in the lawsuit. Their decision, after about three and a half hours of deliberation, ended a trial with hundreds of pieces of evidence drawing from five years of state investigation.
In the verdict, the jury found the roads of Broadmoor Valley permitted normal resident travel and had done so for the last five years. They determined that the common areas and facilities of the park were currently in clean, orderly and sanitary condition.
They rejected the Attorney General Office’s claims that Schierholz and Associates charged renters excessive late fees or that the company committed consumer fraud by knowingly providing residents with false information.
And the jury found that Schierholz and Associates had not adopted rules that prohibited free expression of speech in the park, after accusations of retaliation against residents at the park advocating for better living conditions.
The jury did find that Schierholz and Associates had failed to maintain the common areas of Broadmoor Valley at certain points over the last five years, but did not hold the company’s CEO responsible.
“The jury verdict confirms that this case should have never been brought,” defense lawyer Leah Huyser, representing Schierholz and Associates, said in a call Friday.
Huyser said Schierholz, the company’s CEO who previously has said he may close the park, is looking forward to running the community without having to fight off “baseless allegations.” The lawsuit had been put on hold in 2023, after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the Marshall Independent reported in January.
Huyser said she’s never seen a judge strike down a closing statement. “That was unusual,” she said.
The decision by District Court Judge Tricia Zimmer came after the defense objected to what they called misstatements by Hartz during his closing arguments. Zimmer also struck a claim that Schierholz took retaliatory actions against Broadmoor Valley residents complaining about their conditions.
The case was marked by a series of exclusions in which defense lawyers prevented the Attorney General’s office from submitting certain articles of evidence into the record, which Huyser said was part of “keeping a fair and just process.”
A spokesman for Attorney General’s Office on Monday said there was disappointment “with a number of the rulings at trial” and they are evaluating how to proceed after the jury’s verdict.
“Attorney General Ellison is committed to ensuring Minnesotans live in communities that are clean, orderly, and sanitary, and that residents are treated fairly and with the respect that all Minnesotans deserve,” said spokesman Brian Evans in an email.
The lawsuit started in 2021 with Attorney General Keith Ellison holding a news conference at the mobile home park. Broadmoor Valley is home to about 75 households, many of whom have low incomes and receive government assistance to make ends meet, the initial complaint against Schierholz and Associates said.
Some residents have complained for years about conditions at Broadmoor Valley. They said that broken windows, frozen pipes, holes in exterior walls and damage from falling tree limbs were just some of the maintenance failures by Schierholz, who bought the park in 2001.
These resident said the park’s privately owned road was in such poor shape that school bus drivers require schoolchildren to walk out to a busy roadway near the park’s entrance for morning pickup, according to the suit.
The 2021 suit filed in Lyon County District Court had asked the court to order Schierholz to fix unlawful conditions and seeks permanent injunctive relief, restitution for harmed residents, civil penalties and attorney fees. These penalties that the Attorney General’s Office sought totaled more than $3 million.
In their closing arguments, Schierholz’s attorneys acknowledged the Colorado Springs-based developer has few fans in the area.
They portrayed him as someone attacked by the government, saying he was the target of state prosecutors spending millions to investigate him.
“This lawsuit is not about the residents, it’s about nailing Paul Schierholz,” Kevin Riach, a lawyer on the company’s defense team.
During closing arguments on Thursday, one resident, Debra Springer-Ertl, watched and waited with a pit in her stomach. Springer-Ertl had testified earlier in the trial, showing photos of potholes at the park.
Springer-Ertl said she was disappointed but felt the case slipping away in the trial’s finals days. She said she wondered by the jury had not simply gone to the park to look at its conditions, and that she had never heard of striking out a closing argument by one side before.
On Friday morning, Springer-Ertl gathered with a friend at the park, and looked out at the roads.
“If the judge or the jury lived out in this park, it would have been a different verdict,” she said.
