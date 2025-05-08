Twin Cities Suburbs

Burnsville police investigating fatal stabbing at home

A woman was found dead after police were called on a domestic disturbance report. A suspect has been arrested.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 8, 2025 at 2:21AM

Burnsville police are investigating a stabbing death that occurred Wednesday morning in a home near North River Hills Park.

Officers were called to the home in the 2000 block of 117th Street E. at 9:35 a.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance and found a 32-year-old woman with stab wounds dead inside.

Lakeville police later arrested a suspect. In a statement, Burnsville police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The victim’s identity had not been publicly released as of Wednesday evening.

How to find help:

For anyone in Minnesota experiencing domestic or intimate partner abuse, Violence Free Minnesota recommends contacting the 24/7 Minnesota Day One Hotline. Call 866-223-1111 or text 612-399-9995.

The hotline serves anyone experiencing sexual violence, domestic violence, general crime or trafficking.

A list of Minnesota agencies, by county, which serve domestic violence survivors can be found here.

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Burnsville police investigating fatal stabbing at home

A woman was found dead after police were called on a domestic disturbance report. A suspect has been arrested.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Burnsville police ask public for help after Interlachen Park death

Twin Cities Suburbs

Driver in Park Tavern crash pleads guilty to two counts of murder, faces up to 30 years in prison

card image