Burnsville police investigating fatal stabbing at home

Burnsville police are investigating a stabbing death that occurred Wednesday morning in a home near North River Hills Park.
Officers were called to the home in the 2000 block of 117th Street E. at 9:35 a.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance and found a 32-year-old woman with stab wounds dead inside.
Lakeville police later arrested a suspect. In a statement, Burnsville police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.
The victim’s identity had not been publicly released as of Wednesday evening.
How to find help:
For anyone in Minnesota experiencing domestic or intimate partner abuse, Violence Free Minnesota recommends contacting the 24/7 Minnesota Day One Hotline. Call 866-223-1111 or text 612-399-9995.
The hotline serves anyone experiencing sexual violence, domestic violence, general crime or trafficking.
A list of Minnesota agencies, by county, which serve domestic violence survivors can be found here.