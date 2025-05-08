Rent control is further weakened in St. Paul

Landlords who own newer buildings in St. Paul will be free to increase rent as much as they like, after a divided city council voted to permanently exempt all buildings built in 2005 and later from the city’s rent control ordinance.
In a statement after the vote Wednesday, Mayor Melvin Carter said he hoped the permanent exemption, which he has been pushing for almost a year, would lead to more affordable apartments long-term.
“Our housing equity goals cannot be achieved without building more homes,” Carter said in a statement.
But as Carter celebrated, council members — even those who voted for the change — said they didn’t think that allowing limitless rent increases would outweigh factors like inflation and tariffs that are still pushing up the cost of new construction.
Interim Ward 4 Council Member Matt Privratsky, who voted for the new construction exemption, said he wanted the city to now focus on changing zoning and permitting processes to speed development, saying undoing rent control alone would not be enough.
“I don’t expect this vote to unlock development overnight,” he said Wednesday as he voted — with council President Rebecca Noecker and council members Anika Bowie and Saura Jost — to let newer buildings out of rent control.
The three who voted against the change, Council Vice President HwaJeong Kim and council members Cheniqua Johnson and Nelsie Yang, were far more skeptical that undoing rent control would spur development.
“To this day, I have not seen the data delivered,” Yang said, adding that the policy change would have its intended effect.