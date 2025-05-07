Minneapolis

Twin Cities massage therapist with troubling criminal history sexually assaulted client, charge says

Gregory Quinn Holmes apologized repeatedly and asked the woman to not get him fired, the criminal complaint read.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 7:19PM
Hennepin County Government Center (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A massage therapist with a troubling criminal history sexually assaulted a client in Minneapolis last summer, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Gregory Quinn Holmes, 61, of St. Paul, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual assault in connection with what the woman told police had occurred on Aug. 30, 2024, at her chiropractor’s office.

A warrant has been issued for Holmes’ arrest because he “poses a danger to public safety, and his whereabouts are unknown,” the complaint read.

A spokesman for the County Attorney’s Office said police forwarded an investigation of Holmes for charging consideration on Oct. 30. The Star Tribune has asked why it was another six months before Holmes was charged.

Massage therapy licensing in Minnesota is done at the municipal level of government. City officials in Minneapolis said they have no license associated with Holmes.

According to Wednesday’s charges:

The woman said Holmes penetrated her digitally one time, and she slapped his hand away. He then did the same a second time before trying to give her oral sex.

Holmes soon apologized repeatedly and asked the woman to not get him fired, the charges say.

Court records in Minnesota show that Holmes has a long and varied criminal history that includes convictions for violating court orders for protection, disorderly conduct, property damage, criminal vehicular operation involving bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

