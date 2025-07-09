University of Minnesota Extension cutting 60 county educators due to Trump tax bill

In the southwest corner of the state, Jose Llamas in Worthington has been teaching low-income families about financial literacy since 2006. He’s given talks on how to save money on groceries, how to buy a home and how to apply for college scholarships. And since 2021, Lamas, who grew up on a farm in Mexico, has been the coordinator of a community garden program in Worthington that has grown to include about 100 families.