2nd gunman charged in ‘war zone’ shooting on Boom Island that left woman dead, others wounded

A second man has been charged in connection with the mass shooting during a birthday gathering at a popular city park on the Mississippi River left a woman dead and four men wounded.
Marquez Demar Hill-Turnipseed, 23, of Minneapolis, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder stemming from the barrage of gunfire on June 1 gunfire at Boom Island Park.
Stageina Whiting, 23, of Brooklyn Center, died at HCMC from a gunshot wound to the torso. One of the people wounded remains in critical condition as of Wednesday and “fully paralyzed,” the charges read.
Soon after the shooting, Police Chief Brian O’Hara briefed the news media at the scene and said, “It’s more akin to a war zone with the amount of shell casings that the officers are recovering here.”
As of midday Wednesday, according to the charges, Hill-Turnipseed was in custody in Chicago County on charges out of Ramsey County involving a shooting. The charges in that case have yet to be made public.
Charged late last month in the Boom Island Park shootout was Zyere Jakye Porter, 23, of Spring Lake Park. He’s jailed on one count of second-degree murder, four of attempted second-degree murder and one of drive-by shooting.
Investigators determined that Porter, Hill-Turnipseed and a third person were asked to come to the park to help “fellow Low End gang members attack a known ‘opp,’ a term commonly used for opposing gang members,” the charges against Porter read.
According to charges against Hill-Turnipseed: