1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting in Boom Island Park near downtown Minneapolis

A shooting late Sunday at Boom Island Park near downtown Minneapolis killed one woman and injured others, according to police.
Five men were wounded in the shooting at the popular Mississippi River park, where police caution tape was placed and evidence markers dotted the scene of the mass shooting.
One of the men was in critical condition, police said.
Police have announced no arrests as of Monday morning.
At least 100 individuals were still in the park when officers arrived, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said from the scene.
“It does appear there was some type of large gathering here at the park, possibly a barbecue or something else,“ O’Hara said. ”We believe there was more than one shooter here at the scene, but I can’t elaborate further than that."
The chief said the gunfire has left “literally hundreds of pieces of evidence [that investigators] are going through.“
O’Hara said police are trying to figure out what brought the people involved to the park Sunday night.