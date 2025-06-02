Minneapolis

1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting in Boom Island Park near downtown Minneapolis

Police chief said at least 100 people were in the park at the time late Sunday.

By Tim Harlow and

Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 12:18PM
Police at Boom Island park in Minneapolis after a deadly shooting.

A shooting late Sunday at Boom Island Park near downtown Minneapolis killed one woman and injured others, according to police.

Five men were wounded in the shooting at the popular Mississippi River park, where police caution tape was placed and evidence markers dotted the scene of the mass shooting.

Evidence markers seen at Boom Island Park early Monday after a deadly shooting.

One of the men was in critical condition, police said.

Police have announced no arrests as of Monday morning.

At least 100 individuals were still in the park when officers arrived, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said from the scene.

“It does appear there was some type of large gathering here at the park, possibly a barbecue or something else,“ O’Hara said. ”We believe there was more than one shooter here at the scene, but I can’t elaborate further than that."

The chief said the gunfire has left “literally hundreds of pieces of evidence [that investigators] are going through.“

O’Hara said police are trying to figure out what brought the people involved to the park Sunday night.

“I don’t know what can motivate people to come armed to a gathering ... like they did,” he said. “This is outrageous.”

The chief called the shooting of so many people “sickening, and we need people to come forward and provide some additional information.”

In 2022,seven people were shot on Boom Island, and fireworks were shot at residential buildings and moving cars. A resident near the park estimated that up to 1,000 people were there at one point, with the large majority of people having left before the gunfire began.

For July 4th in 2023, the Park Board closed the Stone Arch Bridge, which spans the river to the south, to prevent a redux. Even so, law enforcement still responded to violent incidents around the city that night, including multiple shootings and groups of people brazenly shooting fireworks at motorists.

Sunday’s shooting at least the second mass shooting in the city in the past five weeks. In late April in the 1500 block of E. 25th Street, three people were shot and two others wounded. Charged in that shooting is 34-year-old James Duane Ortley, who’s accused of opening fire inside a parked vehicle.

The homicide is the city’s first in more than two weeks, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. There have been 23 homicides in the city so far this year. That compares to 32 at this time last year.

Police urged anyone with information about Sunday night’s shoting to contact them by email at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by calling 612-673-5845. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or atCrimeStoppersMN.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

