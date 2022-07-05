At least one person was jailed and another injured after passengers in vehicles shot fireworks at buildings and people for hours early Tuesday in a densely populated area of downtown Minneapolis.

A police officer was injured, and a woman was jailed in connection with the mayhem near 2nd Street and Portland avenues, where there are numerous residential buildings, according to a police report.

Officers responded in an effort "to clear the area of parties who had been on-site for hours shooting fireworks at pedestrians, apartments, vehicles and businesses," the report read.

"There had also been reports of gunfire and violent crimes being committed," the report continued, without offering specifics.

Police dispersed the people involved and booked a 23-year-old woman from Savage into jail about 2:30 a.m., where she awaits charges on suspicion of assaulting an officer and obstructing police. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The officer subjected to the assault suffered an "apparent minor injury," the report noted.

"It seemed like 2nd Street looking toward Portland was ground zero," said Star Tribune news editor Paul Klauda, who lives close to where the long-running mayhem occurred and estimated it began around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

There were "kids running around, driving around, shooting fireworks toward cars, buildings, people," Klauda said, "cars racing down 2nd Street in either direction, turning around, kids hanging out of them, firing fireworks."

Klauda said "the booms echoed off the buildings, giving it a surreal vibe. At times, kids would ... get in and out of cars, sometimes appearing to be re-arming themselves with fireworks. One of the first times cops showed up — without much presence, so it did little to alter the night — someone sent a firework at the squad car."

Police arrived on three occasions, but "things started back up after they left" the first two times, he said.