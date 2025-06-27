Man arrested in connection with Boom Island Park shooting in Minneapolis

A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a mass shooting earlier this month at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis that left a woman dead and five men wounded.
According to a late Thursday release, Minneapolis police arrested the man about 2 p.m. in the 7800 block of Terrace Road NE in Spring Lake Park. He was booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of murder. The Minnesota Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until they’ve been charged.
The shooting occurred on the night of June 1 at the park, where a group had gathered for what appeared to be a barbecue. Stageina Whiting, 23, of Brooklyn Center, was shot and later died at HCMC from a gunshot wound to the torso.
One man suffered life-threatening wounds, while four others had wounds that were not life threatening. Another woman was reportedly injured in the chaos but not by gunfire.
Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement: “I am grateful for the thorough and dedicated investigative work that led to the arrest of this individual. As the investigation proceeds, I hope this arrest brings some level of justice and comfort to the victims and their loved ones.”
Police are continuing to investigate.