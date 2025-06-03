After barrage of gunfire, neighbors, city officials take critical look at Boom Island Park safety

Bloody bandages and chest seals still littered the parking lot of Minneapolis’ Boom Island Park when park keeper Isaac Bruestel and a coworker arrived to clean up the gruesome mess that followed Sunday night’s chaotic shooting that left one woman dead and five men injured.
The park workers were tasked with clearing the debris Monday morning after the police tape came down. They were disturbed by the sight, and annoyed that the cleanup of bloody medical trash, syringes and oxygen masks was assigned to them and not removed already by the medical responders, police or firefighters who hosed down the asphalt where the shooting took place.
“It’s just hard to see that,” Bruestel said. “I knew there was going to be a ton of stuff here, but I didn’t really want to have to clean that up.”
More than 100 people were at a gathering near the parking lot of the riverside park Sunday night, when a barrage of shots rang out in what was described as a “war zone” by police chief Brian O’Hara. Surveillance camera footage from a nearby house showed several bursts of gunfire, followed by several cars speeding out of the parking lot towards the intersection of Sibley Street Northeast and Eighth Avenue Northeast.
Killed in the shooting was 23-year-old Stageina Whiting of Brooklyn Center, while one of the men suffered life-threatening injuries. No arrests were announced as of Tuesday afternoon, and the shooting does not appear to be random, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman Dawn Sommers said Monday afternoon in a statement. She added it reflects “the need for ongoing efforts to increase gun safety measures and reduce violence.”
In response, the Park Board placed a mobile surveillance camera in the parking lot, and Minneapolis Park Police and outreach staff will “continue to routinely patrol and visit the park.” The organizers did not have a Park Board event permit for the gathering, Sommers added.
The shooting and its aftermath were familiar: Seven people were shot and critically wounded during a large July 4 gathering in 2022.
On Tuesday, several neighbors to the park said that while they were unnerved by the shooting, they still think it’s a safe park overall and a primary reason they live near it.