After barrage of gunfire, neighbors, city officials take critical look at Boom Island Park safety

While shaken by the shooting at a gathering of over 100 people, residents who live near the popular Northeast Minneapolis park said it still feels safe overall.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 3, 2025 at 10:08PM
The Minneapolis police forensics division takes in evidence after a shooting that killed one and wounded others at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Monday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bloody bandages and chest seals still littered the parking lot of Minneapolis’ Boom Island Park when park keeper Isaac Bruestel and a coworker arrived to clean up the gruesome mess that followed Sunday night’s chaotic shooting that left one woman dead and five men injured.

The park workers were tasked with clearing the debris Monday morning after the police tape came down. They were disturbed by the sight, and annoyed that the cleanup of bloody medical trash, syringes and oxygen masks was assigned to them and not removed already by the medical responders, police or firefighters who hosed down the asphalt where the shooting took place.

“It’s just hard to see that,” Bruestel said. “I knew there was going to be a ton of stuff here, but I didn’t really want to have to clean that up.”

More than 100 people were at a gathering near the parking lot of the riverside park Sunday night, when a barrage of shots rang out in what was described as a “war zone” by police chief Brian O’Hara. Surveillance camera footage from a nearby house showed several bursts of gunfire, followed by several cars speeding out of the parking lot towards the intersection of Sibley Street Northeast and Eighth Avenue Northeast.

Killed in the shooting was 23-year-old Stageina Whiting of Brooklyn Center, while one of the men suffered life-threatening injuries. No arrests were announced as of Tuesday afternoon, and the shooting does not appear to be random, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman Dawn Sommers said Monday afternoon in a statement. She added it reflects “the need for ongoing efforts to increase gun safety measures and reduce violence.”

In response, the Park Board placed a mobile surveillance camera in the parking lot, and Minneapolis Park Police and outreach staff will “continue to routinely patrol and visit the park.” The organizers did not have a Park Board event permit for the gathering, Sommers added.

The shooting and its aftermath were familiar: Seven people were shot and critically wounded during a large July 4 gathering in 2022.

A bloody bandage was one of the pieces of medical items left behind after a shooting that killed one woman and injured others Sunday night at Boom Island Park in St. Paul. (Louis Krauss/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

On Tuesday, several neighbors to the park said that while they were unnerved by the shooting, they still think it’s a safe park overall and a primary reason they live near it.

“I love Boom Island, and I want this park to thrive, and I want there to be people,” 24-year-old Walker Nelson said. “I really enjoy the community [I see from] this porch, and just seeing Minneapolis be alive.”

Still, Nelson said it was “really scary” to hear gunshots and have dozens of people running past his house on 7th Avenue Northeast who were visibly shook. As Minneapolis natives, Nelson and his housemate Oliver Elias said they don’t think increasing police presence is the solution.

“I think police presence in parks can deter a lot of people from going there, good and bad,” Nelson said.

The park is popular as a gathering spot for events such as running clubs, picnics, barbeques, and as a hangout spot where residents can enjoy the sunshine or throw a frisbee around.

At least a dozen people were shot in the St. Anthony West neighborhood from 2021 through 2023, with nine of those happening around Boom Island. There were no recorded shootings in the neighborhood last year. Up until Sunday’s shooting, this year there had been no reported robberies, rapes, murders or aggravated assaults in the park, according to Sommers.

(Provided by Walker Nelson)

A nearby retired resident, Susan Nelson, (who is unrelated to Walker Nelson) was on her deck that overlooks the park when she saw the chaos of the latest shooting, and the crowd of mostly kids running away. She said that overall, the park has felt safe to her.

“I walk my dog twice a day, and I worked downtown and would walk to work [through the park] and I never felt frightened,” she said.

A couple of the neighbors said they noticed increased police presence on Tuesday morning. On Monday, visitors were jogging past the plastic tables covered in large trays of barbeque chicken and burgers from the night before. Some who witnessed the shooting were also alerting police Monday to where they had found a bullet lying in a nearby street.

City Council Member criticizes Park Board

Minneapolis City Council Member Michael Rainville, who lives a block away from the park and represents Ward 3, said in a phone interview he’s frustrated with the Park Board and doesn’t believe enough has been done since the 2022 to prevent further violence.

“If the Park Board can’t take care of that park, I will figure out a way to do it,” Rainville said, adding that he saw over 200 people when he walked to the park Sunday night. “That is the way that I feel.”

Rainville said that after a report of a shooting Friday night at Boom Island Park, he texted Park Superintendent Al Bangoura and another park official. He said he didn’t get a response until he called Bangoura after Sunday’s shooting.

“Life goes on. We’ve got to fix this,” Rainville said. “I need them to work with me to fix this.”

There was no known evidence that someone was shot during the Friday night incident, Minneapolis Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said, though there was evidence of gunfire.

Rainville asked police to close the parking lot entrance at 8 p.m. every night until it’s deemed safe to reopen for evenings. He also wants to explore shutting down the parking lot at certain times to keep people with guns away, similar to strategies used in downtown Minneapolis, and called for the creation of a taskforce with the city, Park Board and citizens for longer-term fixes.

“Here we are three years later and we haven’t learned a goddamn thing,” he said.

 Sommers said there would be a response on behalf of the Park Board Tuesday afternoon.

Jeff Hargarten of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

