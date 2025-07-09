Twin Cities Suburbs

Man charged with killing teenage son, hiding body in Elk River landfill

The criminal complaint does not reveal an alleged motive in the death of Manny Collins.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 9, 2025 at 1:59PM
Manny Collins (With permission from GoFundMe)

A Columbia Heights man was charged Wednesday in connection with the death of his teenage son, whose disappearance set off an extensive search that led to the boy’s body being found in an Elk River landfill.

Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., 38, was charged in Anoka County District Court with second-degree murder on allegations that on May 8 he decapitated 16-year-old Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr., whose body was located and recovered by searchers on June 28.

The criminal complaint does not reveal a motive for the killing.

Collins Sr. was arrested Monday and remains jailed ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Jordan Collins (Anoka County jail )

Manny, who attended St. Paul Public Schools online, was last seen on May 8 near his father’s apartment and was reported missing four days later, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His remains were discovered in the landfill on June 28.

Law enforcement had said previously that Manny was missing “against his will” and that investigators had spoken with his father multiple times.

At a news conference following the discovery of the remains, Police Chief Matt Markham expressed condolences to Manny’s “mother, Ashley, his family and friends.”

Manny’s mother, Ashley Berry, previously described her son as a “good kid with a good soul who uplifted people.” She said he loved basketball and skateboarding and had a job at a gym.

Manny had been spending time at his father’s home to receive help with math homework, Berry said. Collins had just re-entered his son’s life after a “rocky” period.

Berry said she last heard from her son at 4 a.m. May 8, when he sent her a text thanking her for his weekly allowance. “I love you and will see you soon,” she recalled the text saying.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

