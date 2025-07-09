Man charged with killing teenage son, hiding body in Elk River landfill

A Columbia Heights man was charged Wednesday in connection with the death of his teenage son, whose disappearance set off an extensive search that led to the boy’s body being found in an Elk River landfill.
Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., 38, was charged in Anoka County District Court with second-degree murder on allegations that on May 8 he decapitated 16-year-old Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr., whose body was located and recovered by searchers on June 28.
The criminal complaint does not reveal a motive for the killing.
Collins Sr. was arrested Monday and remains jailed ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
Manny, who attended St. Paul Public Schools online, was last seen on May 8 near his father’s apartment and was reported missing four days later, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His remains were discovered in the landfill on June 28.
Law enforcement had said previously that Manny was missing “against his will” and that investigators had spoken with his father multiple times.
At a news conference following the discovery of the remains, Police Chief Matt Markham expressed condolences to Manny’s “mother, Ashley, his family and friends.”
Manny’s mother, Ashley Berry, previously described her son as a “good kid with a good soul who uplifted people.” She said he loved basketball and skateboarding and had a job at a gym.