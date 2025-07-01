News & Politics

Authorities find remains of Columbia Heights teen missing for weeks

Jordan “Manny” Collins was last seen on May 8.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 1, 2025 at 11:50AM
Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. (Anoka County Sheriff's Office )

Authorities on Tuesday said that human remains found over the weekend are those of a Columbia Heights teenager who has been missing since May.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office announced the finding after the discovery was made, and authorities conducted further testing that confirmed the remains are those of Jordan (Manny) Collins, Jr.

“We wish to express our condolences to his mother, family, and loved ones during this tragic time,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Collins, 16, was last seen on May 8 on the 4900 block of University Avenue NE. in Columbia Heights. Authorities previously said the teen was missing “against his will” and had been searching for him for weeks.

The most recent search led authorities to a landfill in the far northwest metro. Authorities did not say if Collins was found in the landfill and gave few details of the discovery. The sheriff’s office will share more information during a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s office in Andover.

“Local, state, and federal agencies all want to ensure that justice is served,” the sheriff’s office statement said. “Every available resource is being directed toward the lawful arrest of anyone responsible for Manny’s death.”

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of the death.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Authorities find remains of Columbia Heights teen missing for weeks

card image

Jordan “Manny” Collins was last seen on May 8.

News & Politics

Trump’s federal spending bill could force Minnesota counties to raise property taxes

Tara Nordgren walked home with her son Allan in a stroller and a wagon she had attached by a belt to the handle of the stroller to bring home the groceries she had got at the Anoka County Brotherhood Council food shelf in Anoka, Minn., on Thursday, June 18, 2015. Nordgren works at Burger King but as a single mom needs help with groceries since her food stamps were cut back. She doesn't own a car. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER &#x2022; reneejones@startribune.com

Politics

New Minnesota laws as of July 1 deal with recreation, commerce, homeowners groups

card image