Authorities find remains of Columbia Heights teen missing for weeks

Authorities on Tuesday said that human remains found over the weekend are those of a Columbia Heights teenager who has been missing since May.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office announced the finding after the discovery was made, and authorities conducted further testing that confirmed the remains are those of Jordan (Manny) Collins, Jr.
“We wish to express our condolences to his mother, family, and loved ones during this tragic time,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.
Collins, 16, was last seen on May 8 on the 4900 block of University Avenue NE. in Columbia Heights. Authorities previously said the teen was missing “against his will” and had been searching for him for weeks.
The most recent search led authorities to a landfill in the far northwest metro. Authorities did not say if Collins was found in the landfill and gave few details of the discovery. The sheriff’s office will share more information during a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s office in Andover.
“Local, state, and federal agencies all want to ensure that justice is served,” the sheriff’s office statement said. “Every available resource is being directed toward the lawful arrest of anyone responsible for Manny’s death.”
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of the death.