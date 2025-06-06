Search for Twin Cities teen missing for nearly month now focusing on landfill

All levels of law enforcement were participating Friday in the search of a landfill as part of the effort to find a 16-year-old Twin Cities boy who has been missing “against his will” for nearly a month.
The Waste Management landfill just off Hwy. 169 near 225th Avenue NW. is where a command station was set up with tents and various pieces of equipment nearby as personnel looked for clues into the disappearance of Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr., of Columbia Heights.
Agencies involved in the landfill search include the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia Heights Police Department, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the FBI, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters.
Collins was last seen on May 8 near the 4900 block of University Avenue NE., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff Brad Wise said last week that Collins has not been active on social media, and “16-year-olds don’t just disconnect the way Manny did via social media.”
Wise added that “we believe his disappearance is against his will.”
Collins is described as Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white ribbed tank top with red and black plaid pants.
Ashley Berry said during a news conference last week that her son has never run away and had been visiting his father with plans to return Tuesday.