Twin Cities 16-year-old missing for 3 weeks likely being ‘held against his will,’ police say

A “person of interest” has been identified but has not been helpful, the Anoka County sheriff said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 28, 2025 at 10:47PM
Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. (Anoka County Sheriff's Office )

Law enforcement said Wednesday it suspects that a 16-year-old Twin Cities boy who has been missing for three weeks is being held “against his will,” adding that a “person of interest” has been identified.

Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr., of Columbia Heights, was last seen on May 8 near the 4900 block of University Ave NE., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Collins is described as Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white ribbed tank top with red and black plaid pants.

Since Collins was last seen, “there has been no known phone or social media use by him since,” Columbia Heights Police Chief Matt Markham said at a news conference.

Sheriff Brad Wise added that lack of activity is suspicious because “16-year-olds don’t just disconnect the way Manny did via social media.”

The chief added that multiple people have been interviewed, and various parks in the area have been searched.

“We believe his disappearance is against his will,” Wise said. “We fear worse.”

The sheriff some leads are being pursued, and “we do have a person of interest who so far has not been helpful despite the fact you would expect he would want to be helpful.”

Wise declined to say more about this person. The term “person of interest” is routinely used by law enforcement in reference to someone who is not yet a suspect in a particular criminal investigation.

Collins’ mother, Ashley Berry, said at the news conference that her son’s disappearance “is like a nightmare I can’t wake up from.”

Berry said her son has never run away before and has been visiting his father with plans to return on June 4. No one at the news conference identified the father or said where he lives.

She said her son’s phone has been off since the day he disappeared other than for 3 minutes of activity on June 11.

“He’s not lost,” his mother said. “Wherever he is, he’s somewhere he doesn’t want to be.”

In hopes that her son would see the news conference, she said, “Manny, if you are looking at this … I love you, and you know how much I am worried."

Sheriff Wise said he and the family are confident that “somebody knows something. Maybe if it’s even just in the back of their mind somewhere, they should reach out.”

Wise asked that civilians check their property in the area where Collins was last seen. They also requested that residents and business owners check any video surveillance between May 8 and May 12 and provide it to law enforcement.

Tips in the case are being fielded by the the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 877-996-6222 and bca.tips@state.mn.us.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

