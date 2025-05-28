Twin Cities 16-year-old missing for 3 weeks likely being ‘held against his will,’ police say

Law enforcement said Wednesday it suspects that a 16-year-old Twin Cities boy who has been missing for three weeks is being held “against his will,” adding that a “person of interest” has been identified.
Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr., of Columbia Heights, was last seen on May 8 near the 4900 block of University Ave NE., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
Collins is described as Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white ribbed tank top with red and black plaid pants.
Since Collins was last seen, “there has been no known phone or social media use by him since,” Columbia Heights Police Chief Matt Markham said at a news conference.
Sheriff Brad Wise added that lack of activity is suspicious because “16-year-olds don’t just disconnect the way Manny did via social media.”
The chief added that multiple people have been interviewed, and various parks in the area have been searched.
“We believe his disappearance is against his will,” Wise said. “We fear worse.”
The sheriff some leads are being pursued, and “we do have a person of interest who so far has not been helpful despite the fact you would expect he would want to be helpful.”