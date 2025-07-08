The father of Manny Collins has been arrested after the 16-year-old’s body was found in Elk River landfill

The father of Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr., the 16-year-old who was found dead in an Elk River landfill, has been arrested in connection with his son’s death.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., 38, of Columbia Heights. Charges have not yet been filed.
The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until after they are charged with a crime but is identifying the suspect due to his close relation to the victim and the high-profile nature of the case.
Collins is listed in the Anoka County jail’s roster with a tentative charge of second-degree murder.
Manny, who attended St. Paul Public Schools online, was last seen May 8 near his father’s apartment in Columbia Heights and was reported missing four days later, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His remains were discovered in the landfill June 28.
Law enforcement had said previously that Manny was missing “against his will” and that investigators had spoken with his father multiple times.
At a news conference following the discovery of the remains, Columbia Heights Police Chief Matt Markham expressed condolences to Manny’s “mother, Ashley, his family and friends.”
“Manny’s death is a gigantic loss to our community. We stand with you at this time,” he said.