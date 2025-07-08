News & Politics

The father of Manny Collins has been arrested after the 16-year-old’s body was found in Elk River landfill

Tentative charges against the father include second-degree murder.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 8, 2025 at 2:21AM
The remains of Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. were found June 28. (Anoka County Sheriff's Office)

The father of Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr., the 16-year-old who was found dead in an Elk River landfill, has been arrested in connection with his son’s death.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., 38, of Columbia Heights. Charges have not yet been filed.

The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until after they are charged with a crime but is identifying the suspect due to his close relation to the victim and the high-profile nature of the case.

Collins is listed in the Anoka County jail’s roster with a tentative charge of second-degree murder.

Manny, who attended St. Paul Public Schools online, was last seen May 8 near his father’s apartment in Columbia Heights and was reported missing four days later, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His remains were discovered in the landfill June 28.

Law enforcement had said previously that Manny was missing “against his will” and that investigators had spoken with his father multiple times.

At a news conference following the discovery of the remains, Columbia Heights Police Chief Matt Markham expressed condolences to Manny’s “mother, Ashley, his family and friends.”

“Manny’s death is a gigantic loss to our community. We stand with you at this time,” he said.

Manny’s mother, Ashley Berry, previously described her son as a “good kid with a good soul who uplifted people.” She said he loved basketball and skateboarding and had a job at a gym.

Manny had been spending time at his father’s home to receive help with math homework, Berry said. Collins had just re-entered his son’s life after a “rocky” period.

Berry said she last heard from her son at 4 a.m. May 8, when he sent her a text thanking her for his weekly allowance.

“I love you and will see you soon,” she recalled the text saying.

Tim Harlow and Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

