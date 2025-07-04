‘Not a greater Minnesota flag’: Detroit Lakes is the latest city to refuse redesigned state flag

“We are flying the original Minnesota state flag because of how rich Crosslake’s history is with Native Americans and the tribes,” Purfeerst said in a video on Facebook that garnered more than 500 comments of praise. “We have multiple Indian burial grounds all over town. We had one of the biggest battles of Native Americans on Rush Lake. ... We are honoring our history, we are honoring our culture, and we are honoring who came before us.”