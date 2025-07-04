‘Not a greater Minnesota flag’: Detroit Lakes is the latest city to refuse redesigned state flag

Old Glory is the only flag flying outside Detroit Lakes City Hall. You won’t see the Minnesota state flag — the retired one or the new one that a number of communities refuse to hoist on flagpoles.
Minnesota’s new state flag was divisive from the start, especially in deep red, rural areas. The flag redesign process sparked intense Republican-led opposition as the DFL-controlled Legislature formed a commission in 2023 to replace the old flag. Some counties passed resolutions rejecting the new design before it was adopted last year. Now some cities are voting against flying it.
“I think part of it is people think the new flag is ugly,” said Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brink. “Some people think the old flag was racist. I mean, there’s all sorts of reasons that people are picking a side on this deal.”
Detroit Lakes is the latest city to oppose flying the new state flag in north-central Minnesota, where you’re more likely to see the old banner on front porches, farms and lakefront properties.
“We were on the lake this weekend and noticed a lot of the old flags and a few new ones,” said Pequot Lakes Mayor Tyler Gardner. “They typically wouldn’t have had a state flag before. It used to just be the American flag.”
Pequot Lakes is still flying the retired state flag and doesn’t plan on raising the new one, Gardner said. “It drives us nuts that there’s a divisive argument over a flag, that, let’s be honest, it’s a state flag. Does anybody really look at them that much?”
Crosslake is also supporting the old state flag. In May, the council unanimously voted not to fly the new one. The cities are in Becker and Crow Wing counties, which also don’t fly the new state flag.
Unregulated, unfunded
Only state buildings are required to fly the state flag.