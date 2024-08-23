Many rural white Minnesotans farm or are closely connected to farming. Their ancestors arrived here not speaking English, driven across the ocean by hunger or poverty or war. While hundreds of thousands of settlers got Minnesota land for free through the Homestead Act of 1864, many other immigrants bought their land from the government or the railroad, paying $1.25 an acre starting in 1841. They had hard lives. You can walk through old cemeteries and see how many children died of disease or accidents, often many in one family. A written history of Clitherall, the closest town to our family, describes houses getting so cold at night that the bread would freeze, and the family would have to steam it in the morning. As late as the 1950s, children in my area were riding to a one-room school in a horse-drawn sleigh.