Brooks: Trump’s cuts dump on Minnesota’s ‘Team Diarrhea’

Sometimes, you laugh to keep from screaming.
Comedian John Oliver looked out over the smoking crater the Trump administration just gouged into Minnesota’s public health budget and spotted a program with a noble purpose and a name that is objectively hilarious: Team D.
“Now, what is Team D, you ask?” Oliver put the question to viewers of this week’s episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” “It’s Team Diarrhea — a group of public health students who interview people who’ve had diarrhea to track food poisoning outbreaks.”
The federal Department of Health and Human Services snatched away $12 billion in grants that had already been awarded to the states – including $220 million that was supposed to fund public health services in Minnesota.
Trump’s cuts threaten programs across the state that were intended to make Minnesotans healthier, safer and less likely to experience explosive bathroom episodes.
Trump’s cuts could mean that 170 Minnesota public health workers will lose their jobs. Because our health and safety and freedom from dysentery was their job.
Team D was a collaboration between the state and students at the University of Minnesota. Together they tracked outbreaks of diarrhea and interviewed sufferers to trace outbreaks of food poisoning back to their source.
As soon as the Trump administration slashed the funding, the health department lost its student partners. The job of tracking outbreaks now falls to the state’s thinning ranks of public health workers. Bear that in mind as you tuck into your next bowl of potato salad.