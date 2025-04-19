Minnesota government workers live with uncertainty as federal government slashes aid to states

In the two weeks since she got a layoff notice from the Minnesota Department of Health, Amy Saupe has been contingency planning with her family while frantically trying to wrap up projects connected to a 14-year career in the prevention of foodborne illnesses.
On Monday, her initial layoff will be rescinded after the department said it made errors in the first round of notices. But there’s still uncertainty: The same day she could get a new layoff notice — or find out her job is now secure.
“It’s been such a long two weeks for us at the Health Department,” said Saupe in her role as a member leader of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE). “My colleagues and I just continued on with our public health work, but all this uncertainty is making it difficult for people to make plans with our families.”
Her situation highlights the widespread unease settling over Minnesota’s sprawling government workforce, which has seen its first layoffs from sudden cuts to state funding from the Trump administration.
The state Department of Health is responding to $220 million in public health grants recently slashed by the federal government. Gov. Tim Walz has said all state agencies should be planning as if their federal funding could be cut at any moment.
Minnesota receives more than a third of its two-year budget from federal grants and loans, or more than $22 billion in the current budget year.
So far, more than $282 million in federal grants have been canceled, and another $73 million is “at risk,” according to a dashboard updated each weekday by Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB), the state’s chief budgeting agency.
Minnesota employs about 40,000 government workers across more than two dozen state agencies. They range from epidemiologists to security guards, IT staffers and conservation officers working across the state. Some agencies rely on federal funding more than others to support their workforce.