Lawn sprinkler season is starting across the Twin Cities, but how much is too much lawn watering?

It’s almost that time of year when homeowners near White Bear Lake turn on their spigots, water their lawns and wonder what it all means for lake levels.
The lake famously seemed to be draining itself some 13 years ago, sparking a lawsuit that looked for someone to blame. Water levels have risen a bit since then, but the legal fight rages on even as cities have moved ahead with their own water conservation measures because no one seems to think the future will be wetter.
“We sort of think there’s going to be more water-use conflicts like White Bear Lake in the future,” said Michelle Stockness, executive director of the Freshwater Society, a nonprofit that advocates for water preservation.
Across the metro, cities are hiring sustainability officers to guide them with water conservation, building stormwater ponds to capture and reuse rain water, offering smart water meters to their residents, charging more money for big water users and banning lawn watering on some days.
By some measures, the state is doing well, taking first place in the Midwest for water conservation in a 2022 study by the Alliance for Water Efficiency, a Chicago-based nonprofit.
The group’s scorecard rated states for a host of water conservation measures like controlling water leaks. Minnesota scored 10th nationwide, and could place higher if it adopted laws and codes calling for high efficiency fixtures, required water utilities to implement climate change plans, and required coordination between water use and land planning, the group said.
So what’s the goal?
The state Department of Natural Resources wants cities to reduce their peak summertime use to 2.6 times their wintertime use, the big difference between the two seasons coming down to that plot of grass in the front yard.