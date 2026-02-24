Advertisement
Minneapolis

Suspect in north Minneapolis double homicide was released from jail hours before killings

Eddie Darren Duncan has been identified as the alleged killer of two family members. He was later shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police.

By Jeff Day and

Liz Sawyer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 24, 2026 at 6:56PM
Investigators at the scene of a shooting near 56th and Xerxes avenues N. in Brooklyn Center on Feb. 23. A suspect in a double homicide was fatally shot by police. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
The armed man who was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police after allegedly killing two members of his own family in north Minneapolis has been identified by sources familiar with the investigation.

Eddie Darren Duncan, 23, of Minneapolis, had been released from Hennepin County jail on Monday, Feb. 23, at 12:41 p.m., after posting $35,000 bond. Less than three hours later, he allegedly shot and killed two cousins at a home in the 4200 block of Irving Avenue N.

The victims, who are brothers, have been identified by a source familiar with the investigation as Xavier Barnett, 14, and Akwane Davron Shaquelle Stewart, 23.

Family members told the Star Tribune that the shooter was their relative. Duncan was later shot and killed by police after officers were dispatched to Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center on reports of a man waving a gun outside retail businesses.

Court records show that Duncan was booked into the Hennepin County jail on Feb. 15 after he was charged on Jan. 30 with fleeing a police officer and possessing a machine gun, stemming from a high-speed chase in Robbinsdale last year.

The charges show that Duncan was pulled over at 3:26 a.m. on May 17, 2025, on suspicion of speeding. When a Robbinsdale police officer approached his door, Duncan drove away, reaching speeds of approximately 90 mph before losing control of his car, which flipped over. Duncan ran from the scene. The officer found a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and a switch on the hood of the car. There were 29 rounds in the magazine.

After being arrested and booked into jail last week, Duncan appeared before Judge Julia Dayton Klein on Feb. 20. Klein ordered an evaluation of his mental competence and appointed a forensic navigator to Duncan’s case. Three days later, Duncan was released on bond.

As an adult, Duncan has been charged with drug possession and several traffic violations. As a juvenile, he had been charged with illegal possession of a handgun.

“This is an unimaginable loss for this family,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said during a Monday news conference outside the home where the fatal shootings took place. Other family members at the home, including four children — ages 7, 8, 9 and 10 — were not physically harmed.

O’Hara said the suspect had been well-known to police.

“Our investigators are obviously working to determine the sequence of events and trying to make some kind of sense of this absolutely senseless tragedy,” O’Hara said.

Related Coverage

The motive is not yet clear. Officers are working to determine whether the shooting was in some way tied to Duncan’s arrest, O’Hara added, but “there’s no indication that his cousins had anything to do with him being arrested.”

On Monday night, Sandra Freeman stood on the sidewalk across the street from the home and cried. She said she was the aunt of the two victims and the shooter. Freeman was at work when she got the call about what happened.

“I’m hurt. I’m pissed off,” she said. “This is all family. Why?”

She also asked why Duncan had been let out of jail. Freeman said she didn’t know what led up to the shootings.

“How are we supposed to get through this?” she asked.

After Duncan fled the scene, Brooklyn Center police were confronted by a man with a handgun and “gunfire was exchanged between the subject and officers and the subject was struck by the gunfire,” Brooklyn Center police said.

No officers were hit. Duncan was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and a handgun was recovered from the scene. The Brooklyn Center police officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is typical protocol after the use of deadly force. Officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension personnel were out investigating the incident on Tuesday night. Investigators could be seen near 56th and Xerxes avenues N. in Brooklyn Center.

Erin Adler and Louis Krauss of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

Liz Sawyer

Reporter

Liz Sawyer  covers Minneapolis crime and policing at the Star Tribune. Since joining the newspaper in 2014, she has reported extensively on Minnesota law enforcement, state prisons and the youth justice system. 

