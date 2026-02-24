Suspect in north Minneapolis double homicide was released from jail hours before killings

The charges show that Duncan was pulled over at 3:26 a.m. on May 17, 2025, on suspicion of speeding. When a Robbinsdale police officer approached his door, Duncan drove away, reaching speeds of approximately 90 mph before losing control of his car, which flipped over. Duncan ran from the scene. The officer found a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and a switch on the hood of the car. There were 29 rounds in the magazine.