Suspect in north Minneapolis double homicide was released from jail hours before killings

The armed man who was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police after allegedly killing two members of his own family in north Minneapolis has been identified by sources familiar with the investigation.
Eddie Darren Duncan, 23, of Minneapolis, had been released from Hennepin County jail on Monday, Feb. 23, at 12:41 p.m., after posting $35,000 bond. Less than three hours later, he allegedly shot and killed two cousins at a home in the 4200 block of Irving Avenue N.
The victims, who are brothers, have been identified by a source familiar with the investigation as Xavier Barnett, 14, and Akwane Davron Shaquelle Stewart, 23.
Family members told the Star Tribune that the shooter was their relative. Duncan was later shot and killed by police after officers were dispatched to Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center on reports of a man waving a gun outside retail businesses.
Court records show that Duncan was booked into the Hennepin County jail on Feb. 15 after he was charged on Jan. 30 with fleeing a police officer and possessing a machine gun, stemming from a high-speed chase in Robbinsdale last year.
The charges show that Duncan was pulled over at 3:26 a.m. on May 17, 2025, on suspicion of speeding. When a Robbinsdale police officer approached his door, Duncan drove away, reaching speeds of approximately 90 mph before losing control of his car, which flipped over. Duncan ran from the scene. The officer found a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and a switch on the hood of the car. There were 29 rounds in the magazine.
After being arrested and booked into jail last week, Duncan appeared before Judge Julia Dayton Klein on Feb. 20. Klein ordered an evaluation of his mental competence and appointed a forensic navigator to Duncan’s case. Three days later, Duncan was released on bond.
As an adult, Duncan has been charged with drug possession and several traffic violations. As a juvenile, he had been charged with illegal possession of a handgun.