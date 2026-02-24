Advertisement
Advertisement

Minneapolis

Minneapolis shooting leaves two dead including one teenager

The suspected shooter was believed to have been killed by police in Brooklyn Center during a shootout.

By Erin Adler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 24, 2026 at 1:28AM
Investigators at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 56th and Xerxes avenues N. in Brooklyn Center on Monday, Feb. 23. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Advertisement

A 24-year-old man who was released from the Hennepin County jail Monday afternoon reportedly shot and killed two family members later at a home in north Minneapolis, according to police.

The victims include a 14-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man, said Minneapolis police Sgt. Garrett Parten, the department’s chief spokesman. Parten said the suspect is a cousin of both victims.

The suspect was believed to have been later killed by Brooklyn Center police during an exchange of gunfire.

“This is an unimaginable loss for this family,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Monday outside the home where the shooting took place, adding that the grandmother in the home had another family member who was murdered recently.

The suspect had been well-known to police and was in jail after being arrested last week under suspicion of fleeing police and being in possession of an illegally modified handgun, O’Hara said.

“Our investigators are obviously working to determine the sequence of events and trying to make some kind of sense of this absolutely senseless tragedy,” O’Hara said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police were still at the scene of the earlier shooting in the 4200 block of Irving Avenue N.

Other family members at the home, including four children, were not hurt.

Advertisement

On Monday night, Sandra Freeman stood on the sidewalk across the street and cried. The two who were killed were brothers and she was their aunt, she said. She’s also the aunt of the shooter. Freeman was at work when she got the call about what happened.

“I’m hurt. I’m pissed off,” she said. “This is all family. Why?”

She also asked why the alleged shooter had been let out of jail. Freeman said she didn’t know what led up to the shootings.

“How are we supposed to get through this?” she asked, as a man in a grey coat hugged her.

Another armed man who showed up at the house after the shooting was arrested by police.

Police investigate a shooting that left two dead in the 4200 block of Irving Avenue N. in Minneapolis on Monday, Feb. 23. (Erin Adler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The shooting suspect fled the scene and was believed to be involved in an officer-involved shooting in Brooklyn Center, O’Hara said. Family members said they were told the shooter was dead.

Advertisement

According to a news release from Brooklyn Center police, officers were dispatched to the 5500–5600 blocks of Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center due to reports of a man waving a gun outside retail businesses. Police were confronted by a man with a handgun at the scene, and “gunfire was exchanged between the subject and officers and the subject was struck by the gunfire,” Brooklyn Center police said.

No officers were hit. The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital and a handgun was recovered from the scene. Brooklyn Center police officers have been placed on critical incident leave. Officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension personnel were out investigating the incident on Tuesday night. Investigators could be seen near 56th and Xerxes avenues N. in Brooklyn Center close to an IHOP restaurant.

Kristoffer Tigue of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Erin Adler

Reporter

Erin Adler is a news reporter covering higher education in Minnesota. She previously covered south metro suburban news, K-12 education and Carver County for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Minneapolis shooting leaves two dead including one teenager

card image
Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The suspected shooter was believed to have been killed by police in Brooklyn Center during a shootout.

Minneapolis

Rift over $15 leads to decadeslong sentence for Minneapolis man who murdered roommate

card image

Editor's Pick

As ICE draws down in Minnesota, data illustrates intensity of its surge here

card image
Advertisement