Minneapolis shooting leaves two dead including one teenager

A 24-year-old man who was released from the Hennepin County jail Monday afternoon reportedly shot and killed two family members later at a home in north Minneapolis, according to police.
The victims include a 14-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man, said Minneapolis police Sgt. Garrett Parten, the department’s chief spokesman. Parten said the suspect is a cousin of both victims.
The suspect was believed to have been later killed by Brooklyn Center police during an exchange of gunfire.
“This is an unimaginable loss for this family,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Monday outside the home where the shooting took place, adding that the grandmother in the home had another family member who was murdered recently.
The suspect had been well-known to police and was in jail after being arrested last week under suspicion of fleeing police and being in possession of an illegally modified handgun, O’Hara said.
“Our investigators are obviously working to determine the sequence of events and trying to make some kind of sense of this absolutely senseless tragedy,” O’Hara said.
Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police were still at the scene of the earlier shooting in the 4200 block of Irving Avenue N.
Other family members at the home, including four children, were not hurt.