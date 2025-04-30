RandBall: Shedeur Sanders and the $350,000 prank call

My son last night opened up a box of 100 individual packets of stevia my wife and I had just bought and dumped them on the kitchen floor.
His rationale? He is proud he knows how to count to 100, and he wanted to practice. Nevertheless, we were annoyed with our 5-year-old and made sure he knew that he shouldn’t do it next time.
Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and 21-year-old son Jax probably are going through a similar, albeit far more expensive, process.
The NFL announced on Wednesday that it has fined the Falcons $250,000 and Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for “failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL draft.”
The confidential information in question? The cellphone number of prospect Shedeur Sanders, which Jax Ulbrich admitted to using to execute a prank phone call as the QB prospect sat longer than expected to hear his name called during last week’s NFL draft.
Jax Ulbrich, according to the Falcons, had obtained Sanders’ number from his dad’s open iPad. A call came in to Sanders during the second day of the draft impersonating the New Orleans Saints, during which the Colorado QB was told, “We’re going to take you with our next pick, man, but you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that.”
To his credit, Jax Ulbrich owned up to it and had already posted a lengthy apology to Sanders on social media before Wednesday.
Sanders was eventually chosen in the fifth round by the Browns. But not before he was the subject of a $350,000 prank call.