RandBall: Shedeur Sanders and the $350,000 prank call

A prank during the NFL draft that came from the son of a Falcons coach ended with an expensive lesson.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 30, 2025 at 7:30PM
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes during the first half of a game last season. (Jack Dempsey/The Associated Press)

My son last night opened up a box of 100 individual packets of stevia my wife and I had just bought and dumped them on the kitchen floor.

His rationale? He is proud he knows how to count to 100, and he wanted to practice. Nevertheless, we were annoyed with our 5-year-old and made sure he knew that he shouldn’t do it next time.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and 21-year-old son Jax probably are going through a similar, albeit far more expensive, process.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that it has fined the Falcons $250,000 and Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for “failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL draft.”

The confidential information in question? The cellphone number of prospect Shedeur Sanders, which Jax Ulbrich admitted to using to execute a prank phone call as the QB prospect sat longer than expected to hear his name called during last week’s NFL draft.

Jax Ulbrich, according to the Falcons, had obtained Sanders’ number from his dad’s open iPad. A call came in to Sanders during the second day of the draft impersonating the New Orleans Saints, during which the Colorado QB was told, “We’re going to take you with our next pick, man, but you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that.”

To his credit, Jax Ulbrich owned up to it and had already posted a lengthy apology to Sanders on social media before Wednesday.

Sanders was eventually chosen in the fifth round by the Browns. But not before he was the subject of a $350,000 prank call.

Here are four more things on my mind today:

  • The Wild lost again in overtime on Tuesday, taking their “choose your hard” mantra a little too seriously. They’re down 3-2 in the series with Vegas after being up 2-1, the same thing that happened in their two most recent trips to the playoffs. They also lost Game 6 those years, and even if this Wild team feels different, the results are eerily similar. Is it the same old Wild? La Velle E. Neal III and I will discuss on Thursday’s “Daily Delivery” podcast.
    • J.J. McCarthy hasn’t played a regular-season game for the Vikings yet. But his teammates must love his confidence. “I know I’m ready to start,” he said Tuesday, “because of all the work I’ve put in and just the confidence in my skills and abilities and just being able to do my job and simplify things to the best of my ability, every single day. I have a tremendous coaching staff, a tremendous group of guys around me that I can lean on, and they can lean on me.”
      • The NHL’s Utah franchise has been operating as the Utah Hockey Club, but an unintentional leak from the team’s YouTube account might have revealed their soon-to-be nickname: Mammoth.
        Michael Rand

        Columnist / Reporter

        Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

