Lawsuit seeks to push Minneapolis DFL Ward 2 convention back to June

A fight over when the Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer-Labor party should hold the Ward 2 convention has spilled over into court.
A lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court by two delegates seeks to force the DFL to reschedule the Ward 2 convention, now set for Saturday, back to June 1, when it was scheduled at one point.
Incumbent Council Member Robin Wonsley is a democratic Socialist who has not sought DFL endorsement, but the lawsuit contends she has tried to block the DFL’s endorsement of “a strong candidate” in the race so she can campaign without party opposition.
The plaintiffs, Anthony Scallon and Karen Karkula, are members of the Minneapolis DFL Ward 2 Committee. They want a judge to intervene and prohibit the convention from taking place Saturday, and set the convention date back to June 1. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday before Hennepin County District Judge Karen Kanisch.
The plaintiffs’ attorney, John Lesch, said the judge could rule from the bench or take the case under advisement, which could invalidate any results if a Saturday convention is held.
Wonsley has said her supporters — many of them college students — were “aggressively confronted” at the DFL’s Ward 2 caucus. Wonsley has pushed for the earlier May 3 convention, saying moving it to June “blatantly disenfranchises many residents,” particularly University of Minnesota students who will have left campus for summer break by then. She promoted a petition to push for the May 3 date.
The lawsuit claims Wonsley is trying to interfere with the process and the June 1 convention should stand.
The Minneapolis DFL endorsement process has been rocked by several scandals in recent years: In 2023, the Ward 5 endorsement convention was canceled after the Minneapolis DFL executive committee refused to accept over 350 delegates amid allegations of of irregularities; the Ward 10 convention devolved into a chaotic melee; and the Ward 6 endorsing convention was cut short amid allegations that a candidate juiced his delegate count with fake email addresses.