Charges: Twin Cities high school volleyball coach sexually assaulted player multiple times

A Twin Cities boys high school volleyball coach sexually assaulted one of her players multiple times in recent months, according to charges filed Thursday.
Burnsville High School head coach Brooke Emily Reinhardt, 24, of Rosemount, was charged in Dakota County District Court with three counts of criminal sexual conduct in connection with the encounters with the 17-year-old that began as early as April.
Reinhardt was arrested Wednesday and released after posting bond Thursday ahead of an Aug. 6 hearing. Court records do not list an attorney for her.
Reinhardt became Burnsville’s head coach last spring. She played high school volleyball for Rosemount, where she later was a junior varsity coach.
District spokesman Aaron Tinklenberg said families with players on the boys volleyball team have been notified of Reinhardt’s arrest and charges.
“We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement regarding this matter,” read a letter the families received from the district.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Burnsville resident told police that Reinhardt was looking after his home for a week in late June, and he returned to find the teenager’s wallet there. The resident told Reinhardt he was upset about what he found.