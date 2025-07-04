Twin Cities Suburbs

Charges: Twin Cities high school volleyball coach sexually assaulted player multiple times

Brooke Reinhardt was the head coach of the Burnsville boys team this past season.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 4, 2025 at 1:31PM
A Twin Cities boys high school volleyball coach sexually assaulted one of her players multiple times in recent months, according to charges filed Thursday. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Twin Cities boys high school volleyball coach sexually assaulted one of her players multiple times in recent months, according to charges filed Thursday.

Burnsville High School head coach Brooke Emily Reinhardt, 24, of Rosemount, was charged in Dakota County District Court with three counts of criminal sexual conduct in connection with the encounters with the 17-year-old that began as early as April.

Reinhardt was arrested Wednesday and released after posting bond Thursday ahead of an Aug. 6 hearing. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

Reinhardt became Burnsville’s head coach last spring. She played high school volleyball for Rosemount, where she later was a junior varsity coach.

District spokesman Aaron Tinklenberg said families with players on the boys volleyball team have been notified of Reinhardt’s arrest and charges.

“We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement regarding this matter,” read a letter the families received from the district.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Burnsville resident told police that Reinhardt was looking after his home for a week in late June, and he returned to find the teenager’s wallet there. The resident told Reinhardt he was upset about what he found.

The teenager told police that Reinhardt drove him to an off-season practice in Maple Grove on June 28, and waited there until practice was over. Police looked at his cellphone and saw texts from Reinhardt telling him that he “had a lot of things to delete,” the complaint read.

He said he and Reinhardt began seeing each other about two or three months ago. He said they had intercourse at her home about a month ago and again on June 28 at the residence Reinhardt was watching.

The teenager added that Reinhardt sent him sexually explicit photos of herself.

On Wednesday, Reinhardt admitted to police that she and the teenager were sexual in her car, at her house, at his home, and at the Burnsville residence.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Charges: Twin Cities high school volleyball coach sexually assaulted player multiple times

card image

Brooke Reinhardt was the head coach of the Burnsville boys team this past season.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Police suspect woman stole $120K while working for a Twin Cities area middle school

card image

News & Politics

Woman who led rabbit rescue gets one year of probation in case of 47 dead bunnies

A rabbit gets some exercise atop the Peacebunny Island houseboat.